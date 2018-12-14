Mansfield Town sign former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Jake Kean

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft has signed former Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Jake Kean.

Kean, who was previously with the Owls last season, re-signs for the Stags having enjoyed a loan spell from January 2017, making 21 appearances

The 27-year-old signs a one month deal following news that Stags’ in-form shot stopper Bobby Olejnik will be out for the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament rupture.

“First and foremost, it’s heartbreaking news for Bobby,” said Kean, speaking to www.mansfieldtown.net. “He’s bided his time to get in the team and has been playing really well. I’d like to send my condolences to him.

“I really enjoyed my time here a couple of season ago. The fire to play has been reignited and it’s down to me to impress the gaffer and kick-on.

“I’m fit and ready to go. I’ve been training with various different league takes and training as if I was playing at the weekend. I’ll be taking this opportunity with both hands.”

Kean, who has been allocated squad number 21, will travel to Gloucestershire later today with the rest of the squad ahead of the Stags’ Sky Bet League Two contest at Forest Green Rovers tomorrow.