Mansfield Town set to face a Port Vale side in need of points and goals

It will be both the promotion and relegation battles in full focus on Saturday as Mansfield Town head to Port Vale.

With Stags flying high in the League Two promotion places, the home side are fighting for their lives as they hover just outside the relegation zone.

Not only that, but Vale will be trying to avoid a home record this weekend. Theyhave lost their last six league home games on the spin and defeat this weekend would make unwanted history.

Add to that the fact Vale have only scored once in the last eight games and it's not hard to see why John Askey's side are in trouble third from bottom of the Football League.

However, Vale played well in their goalless draw at rock-bottom Notts County last weekend. Vale's 1,400 travelling supporters were heartened to see they looked clearly the better side even though several chances went begging.

Vale played with a higher tempo than usual, getting men around striker Tom Pope in manager John Askey's 4-3-3 system. Pope, the season's top scorer with 11, went close with a couple of chances, and remains the Vale dangerman.

The target man has 99 goals in total in a Vale shirt. Celebrating a century with a winner this weekend would be a huge lift for a club who are mired in a relegation battle at the foot of the Football League for the second year running.

Meanwhile, supporters are planning protests against owner Norman Smurthwaite at the game. Around 3,000 red cards are being distributed to supporters for a protest in the stands before kick off and at half time.