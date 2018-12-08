Mansfield Town's two-goal hero Hamilton: I can get even better

CJ Hamilton continued his fabulous recent form with both goals as Mansfield Town beat local rivals Notts County 2-0 today.

But the bad news for League Two defences is that Hamilton believes he can get even better.

His electric pace tore Notts apart in the big derby game and he smiled: “I do feel I am improving but I feel like I can still get better. There is always room for improvement no matter what level you play at.

“They are two of the most important goals I have scored for the club along with the Port Vale one which got us the victory. They're up there.

“This win means a lot as we are chasing the pack. “Everything is coming together from what we are doing on the training field. Hopefully we can carry on and get promoted.

“Obviously we came here to beat them and that's the job we've done. Getting the three points was the main thing.”

On his goalscoring exploits, he said: “Personally it was great.

“I love giving as much as I can for the team and scoring goals. Hopefully I can keep doing that for the rest of the season.

“I enjoyed both goals. The first was harder than I thought as Mal Benning put in an unbelievable cross, and to take it on the half volley and put it back across goal is a hard thing to do.

“I also liked the second one as I cut across. It was a great pass from Jacob Mellis and I got there and did the rest.

“We created a lot of chances and moved the ball well. Everyone was superb throughout the team.

“We were only 1-0 up at half-time so we had to keep it going as we know you can let teams back into the game.”

