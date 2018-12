He masterminded knocking out David Flitcroft’s Mansfield Town from the Checkatrade Trophy and now Bury’s Ryan Lowe has won again.

The Bury manager has been named the Sky Bet League Two manager of the month award for November ahead of the Stags manager who picked up a nomination.

The league’s player of the month award also headed to Gigg Lane, with Jay O’Shea taking the honours.