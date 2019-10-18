Mansfield Town’s Carolyn Radford ‘honoured’ to have won League Two’s CEO of the Year award

Mansfield Town CEO Carolyn Radford ‘honoured’ to have scooped League Two award.

Mrs Radford has been named as Sky Bet League Two’s CEO of the Year for 2019 at the Football Business Awards.

She has won the award for her outstanding running of the club, which has seen an increase in revenue and an upsurge in home attendances, amongst other achievements.

“I am honoured to be named as the CEO of the Year for Sky Bet League Two,” said Mrs Radford.

“The award recognises the club’s off-the-field achievements, which have been designed and implemented to enhance our supporters’ matchday experience as well as our ambition for the football club to become a seven-day-a-week community hub.

“Making significant progress is always at the forefront of our focus at Mansfield Town, and I am privileged to be surrounded by a talent team, who implement our strategy with diligence and high standards.

“We strive to better every day, as one united team, on and off-the field.”

Mrs Radford has also been nominated for the overall CEO of the Year award, the winner of which will be announced next month.

The finalists for the fcbusiness CEO of the Year Award sponsored by Reznor are: Peter Moore (Liverpool FC), Mark Ashton (Bristol City FC), Gary Sweet (Luton Town), Carolyn Radford (Mansfield Town) and Alan Burrows (Motherwell).

The CEO from each league has been nominated by a panel at fcbusiness for their leadership throughout the 2018/19 season and is now shortlisted for the overall CEO of the Year prize. Each winner will receive their award at a glitzy ceremony on 28 November at City Central at the HAC in London before the overall winner is announced on the night.

Recognising the valuable contribution of the game’s executives in the UK has seen fcbusiness present the CEO of the Year Award each year since 2012, with winners including the likes of; Ian Ayre (Liverpool), David Baldwin (Burnley FC), Daniel Levy (Tottenham Hotspur), Ivan Gazidis (Arsenal), Karren Brady (West Ham United), Mark Catlin, (Portsmouth) and Tony Scholes (Stoke City) to name a few.