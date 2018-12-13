Mansfield Town’s Bobby Olejnik ruled out for the season

Mansfield Town goalkeeper Bobby Olejnik will miss the rest of the season.

Olejnik has been ruled out for the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament rupture.

The Austrian-born shot-stopper has kept nine clean sheets in a run which has seen David Flitcroft’s men lose just once in the league, with the second best defensive record in Sky Bet League Two.

“It’s devastating news for Bobby, the squad, and everyone connected with the club,” Stags’ boss David Flitcroft told www.mansfieldtown.net this evening.

“Bobby landed on his knee at the training ground yesterday, with no-one near him.

“After seeing a specialist, he was delivered the news that he would be out between 10 to 12 months.

“He’s been in unbelievable form and optimises all of my values and those of the football club.

“I have total admiration for Bobby. He is immaculate as a person and professional.

“Last summer, he had opportunities to go elsewhere but after our discussions he opted to stay and fight tooth and nail for a place in the line-up. He fought for that place and since then, his outstanding performances have been there for everyone to see.

“It will now be a real mental slog for Bobby, but we will do everything we can, as a club, to help him back on the road to full fitness.”