Mansfield Town’s Andy Cook told to relax ahead of Walsall return

Mansfield Town striker Andy Cook will be told not to treat his return to Walsall any differently to other games when he returns to Bescot Stadium tomorrow.

Cook was the Saddlers’ 18-goal star as they were relegated last season and, after suffering an early season injury, has only just won a place in Mansfield’s League Two starting line-up this week in perfect time to face his former club.

But Stags assistant boss Lee Glover said: “Sometimes you can build up the game a little bit too much. I will be saying to Andy to just be relaxed about things.

“He did very well on Tuesday and he got two goals at Forest Green. He’s had an indifferent start owing to injuries. But now he’s shown a bit of fitness and a bit of form.

“I think our fans will appreciate the work he does. He’s a big lad who puts himself about and they will like seeing that aspect of his game.

“He just needs to keep himself and his emotions under control and focus on the game and his performance, trying to get into positions to score as he can finish. It’s good to have him back.”

Cook has had to wait patiently for his first league start, but scoring twice as a sub and having top scorer Danny Rose out injured has been the perfect storm for him.

“Football gives you chances like that,” said Glover. “I’ve had it said to me ‘just bide your time – it’s going to happen. But you think ‘when is it going to happen’.

“This is a prime example. Danny gets injured, Cooky gets in, gets two goals, plays again on Tuesday and does well again, the keeper making a good save from him. So all those things are positive for him.

“It’s disappointing when people get injured but we have a squad of players good enough to go in there and stake a claim, and if they do well then they play.”

He added: “He looks like he is fit now. He did his pre-season and then picked up an injury which puts you back to square one. But he’s been champing at the bit and he’s not got those goals which will give him a massive boost.

“He got 18 goals for Walsall in League One last year and I think he can do the same here. We believe in him and, if we get the right service to him, he can be a major threat.”