Mansfield Town’s scheduled Central League Cup match against Doncaster Rovers tomorrow (Tuesday) has been postponed, due to Rovers’ involvement in a Premier League Cup game.

The fixture had been due to be played at Mansfield Town’s new R&H Academy training ground at Pleasley.

A new date for this fixture will be announced in due course.

With Stags facing two first team games in just over 48 hours next week, the next scheduled reserve fixture is at Wigan on Wednesday, 21st November.