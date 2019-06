Mansfield Town have rejected a transfer bid from an unnamed League Two club for Danny Rose.

Stags boss John Dempster today confirmed the club’s owners John and Carolyn Radford had turned an offer down for the striker.

Rose has been at the centre of much speculation this post-season with Tranmere Rovers, Salford City and Bradford City all said to be keen.

