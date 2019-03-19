Mansfield Town players marks out of 10 against Lincoln City Mansfield Town dug deep for a battling 1-1 home draw with League Two leaders Lincoln City in last night's televised derby. Here are sports editor John Lomas' marks out of 10 for the Stags players 1. CONRAD LOGAN 5 Not the best night for keeper Logan as he gave away the penalty equaliser and almost gifted another goal when he failed to hold onto a cross. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. RYAN SWEENEY 8 Superb return from concussion for this tenacious youngster. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. KRYSTIAN PEARCE 9 A captain's performance on the big night a goal and some magnificent work that had the crowd chanting 'Chief' on several occasions. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. MATT PRESTON 8 Preston's return from injury was another welcome sight as he got stuck in and stood firm. Took a booking for the team to halt a dangerous breakaway. Stags have missed him. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3