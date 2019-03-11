Mansfield Town player ratings in defeat at Port Vale

Mansfield Town slumped to a 2-1 defeat at struggling Port Vale on Saturday to drop out of the top three automatic promotion places.

But it could all have been so different had Nicky Ajose not missed a penalty at 0-0 before former Stags loanee Ricky Miller bagged a brace.

Here Martin Shaw gives us his verdict out of 10 for each player’s display on the day.

JORDAN SMITH 6

Did well to save the second one-on-one with Miller, after Miller went around him for the first. Did okay.

KRYSTIAN PEARCE 6

One good block on the line.

RYAN SWEENEY 5

The first goal came as he was down, feeling the effects of an earlier knock on the head. Boss Flitcroft was furious, saying that it was unprofessional Sweeney had not let the management know how he was feeling.

MAL BENNING 6

Brilliant ball forward for Hamilton to win the penalty. Gave the ball away in the build-up to the first goal and presented another chance to Miller. One good block early on, and brilliant defending to deny Worrall.

WILL ATKINSON 5

Terrible backpass which presented Miller another one-on-one with keeper Smith.

NEAL BISHOP 5.5

Gave the ball away inside the opening 5 seconds presenting Worrall with a chance to run forward and shoot wide.

WILL TOMLINSON 5

Disappointing game, replaced by Khan.

CJ HAMILTON 6

Great play to earn the penalty, which could have changed the game if converted.

JACOB MELLIS 4

Anonymous, and replaced by MacDonald.

JORGE GRANT 4

A couple of reasonable corners, and a free kick which presented a late chance for Turner, but otherwise a very poor game.

NICKY AJOSE 6

Scored the goal, in the right place to find a yard of space for a close range header. But missed the crucial penalty in the first half, hitting it at a good height for the keeper to save.

SUBS

BEN TURNER 4

Turner (sub for Sweeney, 51 mins) - Involved in two pieces of calamitous defending, for the second goal, and then presenting another chance for Miller.

OTIS KHAN 7

Khan (sub for Tomlinson, 56 mins) - Beautiful cross for the goal. Looked the liveliest of the midfielders.

ALEX MACDONALD 6

MacDonald (sub for Mellis, 66) - One piece of great defending, tracking back.