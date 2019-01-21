Mansfield Town player ratings in comeback at Colchester United
Mansfield Town's players again excelled as they came back from 2-0 down to pull off a crucial 3-2 win at promotion rivals Colchester United on Saturday.
Nick Ajose, Tyler Walker and CJ Hamilton hit the goals, though Stags did suffer a late blow as Hayden White was stretchered off with a serious ankle injury. Martin Shaw gives us his ratings out of 10, player by player . . .
1. JORDAN SMITH 7.5
Fantastic one-handed save from Szmodics and another great save from Dickenson. Even though he got a hand on the second goal, I think it would be harsh to blame him for the goal.