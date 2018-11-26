Mansfield Town player ratings for Lincoln derby day

Dominant skipper Krystian Pearce won Martin Shaw’s man of the match accolade in Mansfield Town’s fine 1-1 away draw at Lincoln City.

When Kellan Gordon scored five minutes from time, the Imps looked set to take the points.

But Jacob Mellis popped up with an equaliser three minutes into added time to send almost 1,700 Stags fans wild.

Here are Martin Shaw’s marks out of 10 for the players on derby day.

Otis Khan made a welcome return from injury to replace Will Atkinson on 52 mins while Craig Davies came on for Mal Benning and Timi Elsnik for Neal Bishop on 88 minutes for fresh legs at the death.

Subs not used were Logan, Butcher, Alistair Smith, and Graham.