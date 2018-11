Two-goal hero Tyler Walker won Martin Shaw’s man of the match award on Saturday as his last gasp equaliser extended Mansfield Town’s club record unbeaten away run to 12 games at Cheltemnham Town on Saturday.

Here we have all Martin’s marks out of 10 for the side on a day when, not playing as well of late, they still dug in and came away with some deserved reward.

Subs: Davies (for Bishop, 68 mins) and Atkinson (for White, 79 mins). Subs not used: Logan, Sweeney, Butcher, Alistair Smith, Graham.