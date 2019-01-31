Mansfield Town midfielder Calum Butcher returns to Dundee United

Mansfield Town midfielder Calum Butcher has today joined Scottish Championship club Dundee United on a free transfer.

It will be his second spell at Tannadice after 21 appearances there between 2013 and 2015 when he was offered a new contract but chose to leave as he had wanted longer.

The 27-year-old never really got his Stags career going after being released from Millwall and being snapped up by Steve Evans on transfer deadline day in August 2017.

Butcher scored on his debut at Carlisle and looked impressive but has never been able to command a run of first team appearances under Evans or his successor, David Flitcroft, spending the second half of last season on loan at non-League Billericay Town.

He did impress in Checkatrade Trophy outings earlier this season but was allowed to depart today, possibly opening up the way for Stags to bring in another midfielder before tonight’s 11pm deadline.