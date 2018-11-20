Mansfield Town midfielder Butcher shortlisted for award

Mansfield Town midfielder Calum Butcher has made the shortlist for the Checkatrade Trophy Player of the Round, now the first round games have been completed.

Butcher, who has struggled to win a regular first team place this season, started all three group games and impressed in all three.

The constant force as his side went through to the knockout stages with a 100 per cent record, the attacking midfielder was superb against Checkatrade Trophy holders Lincoln City, scoring one and setting up the other and he also scored in the 3-2 victory over Scunthorpe.

Ade Azeez (Cambridge United), Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove U21), Luke Matheson (Rochdale), Dara O’Shea (Exeter City) and Toby Stevenson (Charlton Athletic) are the others on the shortlist.

You can vote for Butcher at www.checkatradefootball.com/vote-for-your-player-of-the-round/

Set up by title sponsors Checkatrade, the Checkatrade Trophy Player of the Round is open to all players taking part in this season’s competition, with awards available for each round up until the Semi-Finals later in the season.

The Checkatrade Trophy Player of the Round competition gives fans the opportunity to vote for the player they feel shined in the first round of fixtures.

Established football journalist Ivan Speck will select the five worthy players that will make up the shortlist each round, before supporters have the chance to vote for the final two via www.checkatradefootball.com/vote-for-your-player-of-the-round/

The two players with the most votes will then be considered by a judging panel consisting of representatives from the EFL, before the overall winner is revealed.

Fans have until midday on Monday, 26th November to register their votes for the inaugural award and everyone voting will also be entered into a draw to win a pair of tickets for the Checkatrade Trophy final on Sunday, 31st March.

Stags have a home draw against Bury in the next round of the competition on Tuesday, 4th December.

Holders Lincoln City managed to scrape through to the second round, despite not registering a victory in the group stages, and they will be hoping that they can find their best form to become the first side to ever retain the Checkatrade Trophy.

They will have stiff competition, as League One’s high flyers, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Barnsley, and Peterborough made it through to the second round, as well as Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea U21s flying the flag for their respective Premier League clubs.