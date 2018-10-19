Mansfield Town midfielder Bishop all set for midweek return

Neal Bishop is expected to be fit and raring to go for Mansfield Town's Tuesday night trip to Morecambe (7.45).

The midfield warhorse has been struggling on with an ankle knock and bleeding his his thigh, but a blank weekend followed by a one-game suspension this weekend has freshened him up.

“He trained brilliantly yesterday,” said manager David Flitcroft.

“He was carrying a bit of an ankle knock from Cambridge. But Bish being Bish, and the honesty he possesses, didn't want to miss training.

“The bleed he suffered in his thigh was quite a big one. But he has been able to come down off that and it's like he has had a mental recharge.”

He added: “He is one of those players that sometimes need a rest, but he won't. He loves training, being professional, and playing football for a living. We've had a real honest chat and sometimes I might actually have to take him out myself and ignore what he is telling me!

“He will be absolutely raring to go next Tuesday.”