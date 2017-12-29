Mansfield Town may let two to three players go in transfer window

Mansfield Town may allow two or three players to go out of the club during the January transfer window.

But boss Steve Evans said that had no bearing on incoming transfers and he was under no pressure to shed players.

Evans said: “If the question is will we balance it and some go out, the answer is yes. Do some have to go out before we can bring any in? No.”

As to whether they would be permanent moves or loans, he said: “It all depends what options come up for the players.

“If we said we don’t see Player A getting a lot of game time and tell him and his representatives that, Player A has to have a club and somewhere he has to go.

“We are fortunate we do not need players to go to bring players in.

“We will go about doing our business coming in, but if you are straight and up front with players and say you’re not going to be getting game time, at least they know that is the case unless there are injuries.

“All players want to go and play football.”

He added: “It may be two or three that go out. I don’t think it would be any shock to supporters.

“But we’ve not had chats yet. We are planning to sit down with every player in the squad, which we’ve done season after season, just to review the first five or six months of the season.

“We know we need to be stronger in the second half of the season – we always thought that would be the case.”