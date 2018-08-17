Mansfield Town looking to loan Paul Anderson

Clearly out of Mansfield Town’s plans for the new season, the club are hoping they can get experienced Paul Anderson out on loan before the end of the month with a view to a permanent deal.

Anderson was transfer-listed at the end of last season and Stags assistant boss Ben Futcher said: “Ando is still available and still on the list.

“We have spoken to his agent a couple of times but nothing seems to be moving on that one at the minute.

“He had had a lot of injuries and he is a bit behind at the minute.

“Probably at this minute in time he is a long way behind the rest of the players.

“CJ (Hamilton) is doing fantastic, we’ve also got Hayden White can move up one so it might be difficult. But you never know in football.”