Mansfield Town loanee Tyler Walker thanks team mates for ‘amazing service’ as he hits goal number 15

Nottingham Forest loanee Tyler Walker made it 15 goals already this season with the winner in today’s 2-1 home win over promotion rivals Bury.

But he said he had the amazing service from his team mates to thank – particularly the in-form Jacob Mellis – for his ever-growing success.

Walker crashed home a 79th minute penalty which proved decisive in the end after watching Mellis send CJ Hamilton away for the first on 61 minutes with the pass of the game.

“Mellis is a really good player – one of the best in this league by a mile,” said Walker, who had also netted twice at Stevenage on Saturday.

“To get the service up front he provides for me and CJ is a dream.

“He put a great ball in and CJ was there to score it. The keeper made a good save from his first effort but he’s reacted quickest and nodded it in.”

On the spot kick, he added: “Like every penalty I just look at the ball, try not to listen to the keeper talking nonsense and just pick my spot and stick with it. Hopefully they go in and this one did.

“Like any professional you do what you can to win the game so if a keeper can put someone off he’ll do that. You just try not to listen to it.

“With the players we’ve got, the service for a striker is amazing and I am just trying to do my job and get on the end of them.

“I am really happy with 15 goals but I want more. I don’t want to stop here. I want to get as many as possible and the main thing is to help us get promotion.” Stags are now 15 League Two games unbeaten and Walker said: “We are playing some good football at the minute – everyone can see that – and we’re really enjoying it.

“As a player when you are playing in a team like that it’s really enjoyable and we are winning games which is what matters most.

“It was a massive game coming into it today with both teams on around the same points.”

Walker is on a season-long loan from Championship neighbours Forest where his Reds team mates are urging him on to keep scoring at Mansfield.

“I have good friends at Forest who are being supportive on social media,” he said.

“I don’t really know what’s going on at Forest. I wish them all the best and want them to do really well but I am concentrating on what is going on here.

“I am really enjoying my football. It’s a good club to be at. We are in a great position and hopefully we can kick on from here.”