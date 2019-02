Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft met the media today for a press conference ahead of the Newport trip.

He talked about the new signings, injuries, another manager of the month nomination, the state of the grass pitches at the training ground, his respect for Newport, and how pleased he was to keep CJ Hamilton.

We also spoke to Hamilton about staying at the club after all the speculation in Janaury - here sports editor John Lomas sums up the meeting live from the training ground.