Mansfield Town hoping for lucrative home Carabao Cup draw tonight

Mansfield Town will be ball number 15 in the northern section of tonight’s Carabao Cup second round draw with Stags hoping for a lucrative home tie.
Stags demolished Accrington Stanley 6-1 on Tuesday to book their place in the draw and assistant manager Ben Futcher said: “There are some fantastic potential draws with a lot of Premier League teams coming in now.
“Obviously we want a Premier League side, although a local one against Forest would be fantastic.
“We will wait and see but hopefully it will be a good draw for the football club.
“You want to be at home. We are really enjoying playing here at the minute – anyone at home would be a good draw for us.”
The second round draw takes place from 7pm before the Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday tie at the Stadium of Light.
Carabao Cup second round draw ball numbers
NORTH
1 Aston Villa
2 Blackburn
3 Blackpool
4 Burton Albion
5 Derby
6 Doncaster
7 Everton
8 Fleetwood
9 Huddersfield
10 Hull
11 Leeds
12 Leicester
13 Lincoln
14 Macclesfield
15 Mansfield
16 Middlesbrough
17 Newcastle
18 Nottingham Forest
19 Preston
20 Rochdale
21 Rotherham
22 Stoke
23 Walsall
24 West Brom
25 Wolves
26 Sunderland/Sheffield Wednesday
SOUTH
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 AFC Wimbledon
3 Brentford
4 Brighton
5 Bristol Rovers
6 Cardiff
7 Cheltenham
8 Crystal Palace
9 Exeter
10 Forest Green Rovers
11 Fulham
12 Millwall
13 MK Dons
14 Newport
15 Norwich
16 Oxford United
17 Plymouth
18 Queens Park Rangers
19 Reading
20 Southampton
21 Swansea
22 Watford
23 West Ham
24 Wycombe