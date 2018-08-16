Mansfield Town hoping for lucrative home Carabao Cup draw tonight

Mansfield Town will be ball number 15 in the northern section of tonight’s Carabao Cup second round draw with Stags hoping for a lucrative home tie.

Stags demolished Accrington Stanley 6-1 on Tuesday to book their place in the draw and assistant manager Ben Futcher said: “There are some fantastic potential draws with a lot of Premier League teams coming in now.

“Obviously we want a Premier League side, although a local one against Forest would be fantastic.

“We will wait and see but hopefully it will be a good draw for the football club.

“You want to be at home. We are really enjoying playing here at the minute – anyone at home would be a good draw for us.”

The second round draw takes place from 7pm before the Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday tie at the Stadium of Light.

Carabao Cup second round draw ball numbers

NORTH

1 Aston Villa

2 Blackburn

3 Blackpool

4 Burton Albion

5 Derby

6 Doncaster

7 Everton

8 Fleetwood

9 Huddersfield

10 Hull

11 Leeds

12 Leicester

13 Lincoln

14 Macclesfield

15 Mansfield

16 Middlesbrough

17 Newcastle

18 Nottingham Forest

19 Preston

20 Rochdale

21 Rotherham

22 Stoke

23 Walsall

24 West Brom

25 Wolves

26 Sunderland/Sheffield Wednesday

SOUTH

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 AFC Wimbledon

3 Brentford

4 Brighton

5 Bristol Rovers

6 Cardiff

7 Cheltenham

8 Crystal Palace

9 Exeter

10 Forest Green Rovers

11 Fulham

12 Millwall

13 MK Dons

14 Newport

15 Norwich

16 Oxford United

17 Plymouth

18 Queens Park Rangers

19 Reading

20 Southampton

21 Swansea

22 Watford

23 West Ham

24 Wycombe