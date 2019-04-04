Mansfield Town hopeful midfield pair can face Cambridge United

Mansfield Town are hoping midfielders Jorge Grant and Neal Bishop will both be fit enough to face Cambridge United on Saturday.

Grant has had a slight ankle problem in recent weeks so was left out last weekend to try to sort it out while Bishop was taken off as a precaution with a slight hamstring strain.

“Jorge’s ankle has settled down,” said boss David Flitcroft.

“.He trained on the grass with the medical staff Monday and Tuesday. We will have him assessed and then hope he will join in with training with a chance to be involved.”

On veteran Bishop, he added: “We got him off at the right time. That’s always crucial.

“Forget the score at that time, it is important we don’t lose him for any longer than we have to.

“So we got Bish off early and got Jacob (Mellis) on. Hopefully we’ve caught it before it becomes an issue or a problem.

“If he comes through training we hope to have him ready and ‘Bish-like’ for the Cambridge game.”