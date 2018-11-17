Mansfield Town hero CJ earns praise from boss as Vale are beaten

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft had high praise for match-winner CJ Hamilton after his goal saw off Port Vale 1-0 today to keep Stags in the play-off zone.

Hamilton netted a 41st minute thunderbolt to sink Vale and Flitcroft said of his goal hero: “He is the quickest player by a country mile in League Two and League One and the most exciting and explosive.

“We could have had another couple of goals off his assist work in and around the edge of the area.

“His speed has been his Achilles' heel in the past. We are trying to slow him down and get him to think in key moments and it's certainly working.

“But I am delighted for him. He hit the post before he scored. I can play him anywhere and he is phenomenal. “He's had another match-winning day today. Winning goals are the ones you remember.”

Stags are now 14 games unbeaten in all competitions and Flitcroft said: “I am delighted with the club and how we are progressing and coming together.

“Port Vale got beaten quite heavily a few weeks ago and since that point they have been resolute and stronger as a unit. It galvanised them.

“So we were playing a team on decent form. With Tom Pope up front and Leon Legge's throw-ins they always have the potential to score goals.

“I thought we dealt with Pope brilliantly – the three centre halves were superb.

“First five minutes we were poor but after that we completely dominated proceedings and looked a threat.

“We caused them problems from every possible angle.”

He added: “The only thing for me is that when you have a team almost on their knees you need to see them off with a second and then a third. We had opportunities to do that today. It gets rid of that edginess.

“No League Two side will lie down and Port Vale just kept coming.

“But we have eight League clean sheets now which is how many they got all season last season. Our form at home is phenomenal. The lads just want to play for the fans.”