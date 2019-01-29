Mansfield Town held to 1-1 draw at Forest Green Rovers

Frustrated Mansfield continued their unbeaten run after being held to a 1-1 draw at Forest Green Rovers.

The super Stags, who had won three on the bounce, hit the woodwork twice as they were forced to settle for a point at the New Lawn.

Jorge Grant continued his super start for the club with his third goal in four games before Reuben Reid’s second-half equaliser shared the spoils.

Boss David Flitcroft expectedly named an unchanged line-up after hammering Tranmere Rovers 3-0 at the weekend.

Gethin Jones made his debut when he came on in the second half.

The in-form Stags were unlucky not to be further ahead at the break after being denied twice by the woodwork.

The hosts had the first chance of the game as Carl Winchester lashed off target.

Nottingham Forest loanee Grant fired home his third in two games from the edge of the box in the 14th minute.

Referee Chris Sarginson waved away claims for two Mansfield penalties with Nicky Ajose and Grant both going down inside the box.

And the two loanees linked up as Ajose headed Grant’s fizzing cross against the post.

Jordan Smith’s first test came with George Williams’ tame volley being hit straight at the young stopper.

Down the other end Tyler Walker unleashed a cracking strike which was only kept out by the underside of the hosts’ bar.

Forest Green hitman Christian Doidge, who returned to the club earlier this month after issues with his summer move to Bolton Wanderers, scuffed an effort wide as Mark Cooper’s men searched for an equaliser.

Moments later Paul Digby directed an header off target for the hosts.

Minutes after coming on Jones couldn’t quite beat James Montgomery at the back post which would have marked the perfect debut.

And that was the last action for Montgomery who was forced off just after the hour mark.

The pressure told with 20 minutes to go as substitute Reid found the equaliser.

Liam Shephard’s cross was expertly headed home by Reid on the edge of the box.

Grant squandered a great chance late on when he curled wide before Reid fluffed his lines down the other end by lobbing his effort over when through on goal.

Forest Green: Montgomery (Ward, 61), Rawson, Gunning, McGinley (James, 45), Shephard, Digby, Brown, Winchester, Mills, Williams (Reid, 59), Doidge.

Unused subs: Collins, McCoulsky, Scoble, Campbell.

Mansfield: Smith, Preston, Pearce, Sweeney, Hamilton, Bishop, Mellis, Benning, Grant, Walker, Ajose (Jones, 56).

Unused subs: Logan, Law, Jones, Khan, Atkinson, Rose.

Attendance: 2,128 (204)

Referee: Chris Sarginson

Ends..