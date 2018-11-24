Mansfield Town goal hero Mellis soldiered on with hamstring injury

Mansfield Town’s late goal hero Jacob Mellis revealed after today’s thrilling 1-1 derby draw at Lincoln City that he was carrying a hamstring injury.

The midfield ace was one of several Stags players who soldiered on with illness and injuries to secure the precious point, thanks to his stoppage time leveller.

“We have a few illnesses in the camp and a few niggles,” he said.

“I had a bad hamstring and I didn’t know if I was going to be able to play.

“I was probably only about 60 per cent today. But I just wanted to get out there for the boys. Luckily it paid off with the goal, though not the passing!

“With the team spirit we have now, everyone just wants to play and that’s a good thing.”

Mellis was delighted with his late equaliser, which came soon after Lincoln had notched what they thought was the winner.

“I am buzzing,” he smiled. “I don’t think we really deserved to be behind. It dropped to me and I put it in.

“I had a chance about 10 minutes before and I put it in the stand, so I had to make sure to keep my concentration and put it in the bottom corner.

“ The fans travelled in their numbers today and it was great support, so I am buzzing for them.”

That is now 13 successive away league games unbeaten for the Stags and Mellis said: “We are on this unbeaten run away from home and I am glad we’re still on it.

“As the gaffer says, when you’re not at your best, you don’t lose the game.

“We weren’t at our best today, but we ground it out and we’re still on the unbeaten away run. We just want to keep that going and today was a good point for us.”