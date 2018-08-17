Mansfield Town goal best Accrington boss has ever seen live

Vastly experienced Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman claimed CJ Hamilton’s late sixth goal for Mansfield Town in Tuesday’s 6-1 Carabao Cup rout was one of the best he has ever seen live.

Hamilton provided the unstoppable finish, but it was the passing sequence before it that tore through the Accrington ranks, depleted to 10 men after using all three subs and suffering another late injury.

“When you start seeing football like Tuesday when we scored a goal after 26 passes, it’s really pleasing and I am hoping everyone is enjoying it,” smiled assistant manager Ben Futcher.

“John is a top manager and he’s seen a lot of football. They were down to 10 men at the time, but full credit to our boys.

“The goal was fantastic and probably the best goal I’ve been involved in since I have been coaching.

“When we scored I think all the lads were in shock, they were that happy.

“It was brilliant and really capped off a fantastic night for the club.”

He added: “We’ve had a good start to the season and we are pleased with the first three games.

“We have put in a lot of hard work on the training ground – the lads have really bought into it. We have tried changing the style since we’ve been here.”