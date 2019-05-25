Mansfield Town fans can register now for 2019/20 Quarry Lane memberships - and get half-price entry to League Two home games

Supporters of Mansfield Town will be able to benefit from half-price match tickets for League Two home games again next season, following the re-launch of the Quarry Lane membership scheme.

Stags fans can register now for this 2019/20 membership for £20, which will entitle card holders to buy one matchday ticket in the Quarry Lane End for half the price of a standard matchday ticket.

Quarry Lane memberships sold out last season in its maiden campaign.

A club statement read: “Half-price match tickets apply only when tickets are purchased in advance of a home matchday.

“This can be processed in person at the ticket office or via telephone. Your membership card must be produced when purchasing match tickets and also upon collection. Otherwise, the full price will be charged.”

Quarry Lane membership forms can be downloaded at www.mansfieldtown.net and can be sent to the ticket office via email info@mansfieldtown.net.

Alternatively fans can call in to the club’s ticket office from 10am on Tuesday 28th May and complete their form with ticket office staff.

When applying via e-mail, the club’s ticket office will confirm the success of the application by way of reply via email.

Quarry Lane memberships will be processed and/or on sale (subject to remaining availability) from Monday 3rd June.

Tickets bought with a Quarry Lane membership card before matchday are priced at £11 for adults, £9 for seniors, £8 for young adults (18-21) and £6 for juniors (7-17).