Mansfield Town exit FA Youth Cup following late defeat at AFC Bournemouth

Mansfield Town U18’s conceded a last minute goal as they were knocked out of the FA Youth Cup following a 2-1 defeat at AFC Bournemouth.

The Premier League side came from behind to dump Stags out at the third round stage with Christian Saydee striking the decisive blow.

Mansfield had deservedly led 1-0 at the break, but were beaten by goals on 67 and 90 minutes to leave the players, management and Stags fans gutted at the final whistle.

The Stags putting in a dominant performance first half and hit the front through a goal from Noah Stokes after 15 minutes.

They had plenty of other chances to extend that lead, with Tyrese Sinclair in outstanding form, and Jimmy Knowles hitting the underside of the bar.

Sinclair won numerous free-kicks with his trickery, and had several impressive shots at goal from distance.

He looked special, and it was easy to see why he was on the bench for the Checkatrade Trophy game against Scunthorpe.

At the other end Stags keeper Keaton Marrs made two fine saves for the Stags in the first half, but Bournemouth created little else.

The second half saw Bournemouth come much more into the game and they were marginally on top when they equalised on 67 minutes from a corner.

After that, Bournemouth were right on top as the Stags players possibly tired.

But it was cruel on the Stags that Bournemouth nicked the winner on the stroke of 90 minutes as Saydee fired into the bottom corner of the net from inside the box.