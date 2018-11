Mansfield Town have been drawn at home to Bury in Round Two of the Checkatrade Trophy.

The Stags were ball number eight in the northern section of the draw which was made this afternoon (Friday 16th November).

Winners of Northern Group H, David Flitcroft’s men will host Bury who finished second in Northern Group B behind Rochdale.

The tie is scheduled to be played on Tuesday 4th December at the One Call Stadium.