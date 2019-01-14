Mansfield Town coup as hit Forest prospect Jorge Grant signs on loan

Championship neighbours Nottingham Forest gave Mansfield Town’s promotion bid a further huge boost this afternoon by allowing them to take free-scoring midfield ace Jorge Grant on loan until the end of the season.

It was also one in the eye for desperate League Two neighbours Notts County where Grant scored 19 times on loan last season and who had asked about regaining his services after hearing the Reds were recalling him from his loan at Luton Town.

County chairman Alan Hardy claimed Forest turned him down and said they were sending Grant to a League One club.

Instead the 24-year-old has been unveiled this afternoon at the One Call Stadium where Stags already have top scorer Tyler Walker and keeper Jordan Smith on loan from the City Ground and earlier today signed Nicky Ajose on loan from Charlton Athletic.

Delighted Stags’ boss David Flitcroft said: “When you look at the work we’ve done this season and dominated teams, along with our style of play and strategy, it is imperative that we get quality in during this transfer window. “Jorge represents real quality in the final third and we’re talking about somebody who is clinical and productive in that top part of the pitch with assists and goals.

“The relationship he has with Tyler Walker was an important factor in his signing and their link up on the pitch will be so important in moving forward.

“Our owners and Greg (Abbott, head of football operations) have worked tirelessly on delivering this signing.

“I would like to thank the chairman and Carolyn for supporting me in delivering these two top players (Grant and Nicky Ajose) that I am sure will be a success and our supporters will love to watch.” Grant recently returned from his spell at League One high-flyers Luton Town, having made 22 appearances and netting four times. Grant is a graduate of the Nottingham Forest academy, and has made 17 Championship appearances for the Reds in his career. He spent last season on loan at Notts County, scoring 19 times in 56 appearances in all competitions.

Following an impressive campaign with the Magpies in 2017-18, Grant made the PFA League Two Team of the Year.