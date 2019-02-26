Mansfield Town confident, despite two-game ban confirmed for talisman striker Tyler Walker

Promotion-chasing Mansfield Town have been left threadbare in the striker department as top scorer Tyler Walker starts a two-game ban when Cheltenham Town visit on Saturday.

But manager David Flitcroft and the players are adamant they will cope without their 21-goal hero.

With Danny Rose, Craig Davies and Jordan Graham out injured, it leaves Nicky Ajose as the only recognised striker after Walker was red-carded last weekend for a one-fingered gesture to a linesman.

New signing Will Tomlinson, who made his full debut in the 1-0 win over Forest Green, said: “It is going to be a big miss with Tyler being suspended for two games, but we have others in the squad who can step up and do the job while he is out, and I’m sure they will do that.”

Tomlinson’s gutsy display was one of the highlights of Saturday and he said: “I really enjoyed making my debut and it was great to help the team get back to winning ways after the defeats at Newport and Notts County.

“The bare minimum you can do as a player is work hard, get your tackles in and make it hard for the opposition.

“What people didn’t see much of from me, though, was what I can do on the ball, but hopefully I will improve on that side the more I play and the sharper I get.

“I haven’t played much for the last five months, so there’s more to come.

“The fans have been really good to me so far and they are going to have a massive part to play during the rest of the season. When they’re behind you, it gives you that extra five to 10 per cent.”

Saturday’s visitors Cheltenham have lost four away games in a row without scoring, but he warned: “You can never read too much into a side’s league position. You have to earn the right to win a game by competing first.”

Stags’ gate will be boosted by free tickets for U18s for the third and final time on Saturday.