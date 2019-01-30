Mansfield Town chase another new face before transfer window closes tomorrow

Promotion-chasing Mansfield Town are still hoping for another new face in the transfer window, which closes at 11pm tomorrow.

Stags have already brought four new players in with Jordan Smith, Jorge Grant, Nicky Ajose and Gethin Jones signed on loans.

The Stags have also made Stoke City loanee Ryan Sweeney a permanent signing.

But they are not finished yet and boss David Flitcroft said: “Greg (Abbott, head of football operations) is working hard on the balance of the squad, making sure our numbers are right and that we’ve got cover in positions.

“We’re still working as there’s another 48 hours as we speak. We’re working on certain aspects, and if they come off, great.

“I’ve had two windows to balance the squad, tidy it up and get the age right down. We know we’ve come out of it stronger already.

“Hopefully, come Thursday night, it will look even more impressive.”