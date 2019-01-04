Mansfield Town CEO addresses speculation over the futures of Preston and WBA target CJ Hamilton and Nottingham Forest loanee Tyler Walker

Mansfield Town CEO Carolyn Radford has provided an update on the club’s January transfer business.

Mrs Radford allayed fans’ concerns over the future of two of this season’s key men in CJ Hamilton and Tyler Walker.

Hamilton had reportedly been the subject of a £750,000 bid from Preston North End, which had been turned down by the Stags.

Fellow Championship side West Bromwich Albion are also said to be interested.

While star striker Walker looks set to remain at the One Call Stadium for the remainder of the season on loan from parent club Nottingham Forest.

There had been talk in Nottingham of Walker, who has 15 goals so far this season for the Stags, being recalled by Forest due to a shortage of strikers.

City Ground boss Aitor Karanka only has one senior forward in Daryl Murphy available with injuries to Hillal Soudani and Lewis Grabban at a time when Karim Ansarifard is with Iran at the Asia Cup.

But it appears Walker will stay with the Stags as the club target promotion from League Two this season.

Mrs Radford posted on Instagram: “Only team unbeaten away in all four divisions of English football. That’s not too bad right! Totally shows the talented team we’re so blessed to have assembled #qualityteam #qualitymanagement”

In response to @ing_1995’s question: Will Tyler be with us for it all though? She replied: “Of course [attached smiley face]”.

mtfc_evan_lordinho asked: Are we selling CJ? To which Mrs Radford replied: “Noooo”.

Mrs Radford later added: “Great considered targets - all is good!”