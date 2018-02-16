Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans impressed with on loan Swansea City midfielder

Young Swansea City loanee Adam King impressed on his Mansfield Town debut in midweek – but it was no surprise to manager Steve Evans.

King played his part in the 5-0 thumping of Newport and Evans purred: “That boy has got everything in his locker when you watch him play.

“You can tell he’s a young man from a higher-placed club.

“I watched him at Southend last season in League One and I took a reference from them, and they spoke so highly of him.”

At one stage of the game King forced Joe Day to tip over an audacious 50-yard dipper and Evans smiled:

“We encourage players to try things. We encourage players to shoot.

“We often say with our team we don’t shoot enough from outside the box. Young Kingy was never frightened from the minute he walked into the building.

“It was an outstanding performance from one so young. But it helps when you’ve got MacDonald next to you helping and Hamilton and Potter playing like that as well as the rest of the team.”

There was a late cameo for fellow young loanee Matt Penney later on and Evans said: “We have to let these boys settle in.

“We have to let them find their feet and some games they will play in and some games they won’t.

“I thought young Penney looked terrific when he came on.”