Mansfield Town boss John Dempster backs Nicky Maynard to hit the goal trail after ‘excellent’ hat-trick

Mansfield Town are finally about to see the best of stellar summer signing Nicky Maynard, believes boss John Dempster.

Injuries have held him back from getting into a groove, but the former West Ham and Bury man showed he knows where the net is with his first half hat-trick last weekend and Dempster expects him to be challenging for the division’s top scorer accolade.

“Everyone is talking about Jimmy Knowles, but let’s not forget the performance of Nicky Maynard – he was on fire on Saturday,” he said.

“We took him off to replace him with Jimmy, but I am sure he would have gone on to get two or three more as he was in excellent form, not only with his finishing but with his one-touch play and set-up play.

“I think he really showed his class on Saturday and it was nice to see him take the match ball home with his young family.

“He’s had a couple of niggles and been a little bit in and out, but Nicky would still admit he’d want a better return than he’s had so far this season with the minutes he has played.

“But that hat-trick puts him right up there with the highest scorers in the league and I am sure he will be expected to be up there at the end of the season.

“If he continues to play like Saturday not only will he be up there in terms of goals scored but he will also bring a lot to the table for other players which is vital.”