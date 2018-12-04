Mansfield Town boss gets November Manager of the Month nomination

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft is among the nominations for Sky Bet EFL League Two Manager of the Month for November.

The Stags are gathering momentum, collecting eight points from four November fixtures, which included a trip to then leaders Lincoln, as they begin to turn draws into wins.

Also nominated are Michael Duff (Cheltenham Town), Ryan Lowe (Bury) and Paul Tisdale (MK Dons).

Changing a team’s playing style whilst languishing in the bottom two of the Sky Bet EFL takes bravery and at Cheltenham Duff began to draw his reward with successive wins and a haul of seven points from four games.

At Bury, dejected over his failure to keep them up as caretaker last season, Lowe is showing the club were right to trust him with the post.

Her has built a side full of attacking intent and his payback was 14 goals and 10 points from four games.

This is a second successive nomination for MK Dons’ Tisdale whose side kept three clean sheets in four games as they amassed nine points and took over leadership of League Two as they begin to show consistency.

The winner will be announced on Friday.

The judging panel comprises former Ipswich Town manager George Burley, Sky Sports’ EFL League expert Don Goodman; EFL Marketing Director Drew Barrand, League Managers’ Association director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet EFL trader Mikey Mumford.