Mansfield Town boss expecting CJ Hamilton to be back to his best against Notts County

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft expects flying winger CJ Hamilton to be back at his electric best in Saturday’s local derby at home to Notts County after a nasty abscess that saw him lose weight.

Hamilton struggled to get through the 1-1 draw at Lincoln two Saturdays back and will have been grateful for the 10 days without a match.

Hamilton was a half-time substitute in the midweek defeat by Bury and proved to be Stags’ best player in the second half.

“It has settled,” said Flitcroft. “We had to get him to an emergency dentist and he was put on anti-biotics.

“The worry wasn’t the abscess but more about his hydration and what he was taking on food-wise.

“There is nothing on the kid so when he has any sort of weight loss you worry about his energy levels.

“We got him 45 minutes on Tuesday and I thought he was outstanding. If he had played 90 it could have depleted him – that’s the advice we got.

“We are looking forward to him being out there on Saturday with that energy.

“Again Lincoln he was 50 per cent down. You can say, as a manager, why did you play him? But you might just get that one moment of magic that CJ can deliver.”