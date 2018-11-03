Mansfield Town boss delighted to see Walker back at his best

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft was delighted to see striker Tyler Walker back to his best after his two-goal showing in today’s 2-2 draw at Cheltenham Town.

Walker had struggled to find the net in recent weeks before his midweek goal at Crewe, but today netted early on and added a crucial second in stoppage time when Stags were staring defeat in the face.

“Tyler had a spell where he just forgot himself and misunderstood what he was about. He was probably feeling a little sorry for himself,” said Flitcroft.

“But when you get to a point where you need to come out the other side you have to dig in. It’s down to hard work, spending time working at your trade.

“All strikers have barren runs and it takes real character to come through them.

“He could have had two or three more today, he got in fantastic positions.

“I’m delighted for him. He is back up and running again. I am hoping Tyler is now on a streak.”

On the draw overall, he said: “I think if the game had gone on a touch longer, which it should have done, there was only going to be one winner.

“We had an ambition to win and after getting off to such a good start we let them wriggle out of it.

“Second half we then had to dig ourselves out of a hole we’d got ourselves in. “But we showed our character and unity and we were brave. We camped in their half and we had chances. It was more like us.”

Stags extended their club record unbeaten run away from home to 12 games and Flitcroft said: “First half we were complacent and didn’t make angles for each other.

“I am ridiculously disappointed with the goals we conceded.

“But I reminded the players at half-time that there was a record at stake.

“It was a siege – an onslaught – second half and we probably didn’t get our just rewards. But to go back home with a point was important.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t think it would come. I thought it was going to be one of those days.

“Cheltenham were fighting tooth and nail for their manager and you could feel a bit of a bounce with the stadium behind them.

“Our fans were brilliant. They didn’t stop singing from the first minute.”