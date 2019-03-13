Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft full of praises passion of Stags fans

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft paid special tribute to the hardy 219 supporters who braved the 364-mile round journey to Crawley in appalling weather conditions last night.

After Stags let huge away followings at Notts County and Port Vale down with sub-standard performances in recent away games, Flitcroft hoped last night’s point from a battling 0-0 draw had redeemed his players in the eyes of the away faithful.

“I want to give our supporters a special mention,” said Flitcroft.

“I genuinely didn’t believe the game would be on during the afternoon.

“We sat in a hotel 20 minute away and the weather was ridiculous. The wind, rain and sleet were coming in.

“There were weather warnings up and down the country and games being called off. But 200 of our fans travelled down here four and a half hours through that.

“It’s a testament to the town and really good people. It shows the commitment and passion they’ve got for the team and their club.

“We thank you for that support as it means a lot.

“We have let the big numbers down at Notts and Port Vale. I am hoping the players have redeemed themselves tonight by working really hard for a point.”

Flitcroft was also delighted with the surface of the Crawley pitch in such conditions too.

“All credit to whatever Crawley did to the pitch,” he said.

“It’s one of the best we have played on in this period. You can see a real plan that they want to play football and it’s down to a top quality pitch.”