Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft delighted to see high energy display

David Flitcroft was delighted to see his players bring his vision for the season to life in Saturday’s opening 3-0 home win over Newport County.

The Mansfield Town manager has employed a new high energy 3-5-2 system in pre-season – and watched all the hard work come to fruition at the weekend.

Ahead of tomorrow’s first away game at Yeovil, he said: “When we work as meticulously as we have for six weeks on the training ground and you heavily believe it that, you have got to bear fruits from that.

“The players have taken it on board and have taken a responsibility for it, which is really important to me.

“That means they will do everything in their power to put that philosophy into place.

“We have to be dominant against teams and on Saturday at times, especially second half, I thought we turned the power on and really caused them a lot of problems.

“You have a 15-minute wrestle at the start of any game of football. We came through that really well and scored a goal at the right time.

“It was only the first game, but Newport will take a lot of points off teams this season.”