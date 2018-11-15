Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft delighted as Jacob Mellis hits top form

Mansfield Town’s former Chelsea midfielder Jacob Mellis is starting to hit top form, which is delighting boss David Flitcroft and fans alike.

Mellis, 27, had to sit out a three-game ban following the pre-season mass brawl against Sheffield Wednesday but is now starting to run the show.

“I had Jacob Mellis when I was at Barnsley and at Bury,” said Flitcroft.

“When he was is in the the form he’s in now he is unplayable. He’s found that form again.

“That inconsistency he’s had at the start of the season with what happened against Sheffield Wednesday, left him catching up.

“But playing Saturday/Tuesday has helped him gain that rhythm.

“He is a fantastic player and he’s showing real signs of that at the moment.”