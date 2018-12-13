Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft confident Neal Bishop will face Forest Green

Mansfield Town are keeping a close eye on midfield dynamo Neal Bishop this week after he dislocated a shoulder at the end of last weekend’s home win over Notts County.

But Stags boss David Flitcroft expects his veteran warhorse to play at Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, despite the inevitable soreness in the joint.

“He is good,” said Flitcroft. “I thought it was his head at first and I was worried as, with the new concussion rules, you do worry he could be two weeks out.

“But it was his shoulder that had popped out.

“The medical staff did a great job and popped it back in and it’s just that soreness now. But he will be okay for the weekend.

“We have just got to monitor his training load now and make sure he is physically ready for Saturday.”