Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft again misses out on Manager of the Month accolade

Mansfield Town manager David Flitcroft has once again missed out on the Sky Bet EFL League Two Manager of the Month award, despite another nomination.

It was announced this morning that the December winner is Grimsby Town’s Michael Jolley.

Jolley is proving himself to be a young manager to watch.

On December 14th, Grimsby stood just six points above the relegation zone, but after winning at Exeter City to make it 12 points from a possible 15 in the month, they were six points from the play-off places.

Stags took 10 points from four unbeaten games as part of a sparkling 17-game unbeaten run.

They conceded only two goals and also extended their remarkable unbeaten run away from home as they moved into the play-offs.

The judging panel comprises former Ipswich Town chief George Burley, Sky Sports TV pundit Don Goodman, Football League marketing director Drew Barrand, League Managers’ Association director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet trader Mikey Mumford.