Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft a big fan of Forest Green Rovers’ unique vision

Mansfield Town manager David Flitcroft admits he is a big fan of the unique vision of Forest Green Rovers.

Stags head there on Saturday trying to maintain their unbeaten away record for the season and extend their club record unbeaten away league run and unbeaten league run to 14 games.

But Rovers, who only just survived their first season in the Football League last time around, are this season on the fringe of the play-offs.

So boss Mark Cooper has certainly transformed the fortunes of a tiny club who, under chairman Dale Vince, pursue a green and vegan agenda that stand them out against the other 91 clubs.

“I love the whole concept of the club and what they are trying to do. They are trying to be different and make it sustainable,” said Flitcroft.

“But a plan only works when you get the right manager and Mark is a visionary.

“He lives for football and loves football. He is a fantastic coach and probably the right fit for them.

“The football they play is excellent and expansive – they move it through the pitch.

“He improves players and I have a lot of time for the work they do down there. He is being invested in. He is being backed.”

Flitcroft added: “With the recruitment drive they’ve got and their infrastructure, they gear up behind the scenes like a Championship club.

“The owner has a unique vision – it’s his own – and he has the right manager to back that up.

“They are up there on merit – they really are. They’ve been consistent.

“Giving the manager that time has allowed him to understand what the league means, having spent time in the Conference.

“They are progressing as a football club and they are progressing as a football team.”