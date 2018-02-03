Mansfield Town are League Two’s comeback kings

Mansfield Town are now officially League Two’s ‘comeback kings’.

After trailing and then victory late on for the second weekend in a row, the Stags have now come from behind to win more times than any other side in League Two.

“It speaks volumes for the players and the characters we’ve got in the dressing room,” said manager Steve Evans.

“We are never beaten. Some weeks we are being well beaten in terms of goals but we’ve never been beaten in terms of effort and determination, trying to win a game or get a point if we’re losing.

“We have tried to instil in this group since the first day they came together – don’t lose a game, draw a game, or don’t draw a game, win a game.

“We may lose it. At Morecambe we left some gaps at the back in added time as we were trying to win the game – and we won it.

“Certainly where I come from, fortune normally follows the brave.”