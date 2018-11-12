Mansfield Town are ball six in tonight’s FA Cup draw

Mansfield Town will be ball number six in tonight’s FA Cup second round draw.
The Stags were held to a 1-1 first round home draw by League One side Charlton Athletic yesterday and now face a replay down at the Valley on Tuesday, 20th November (7.45pm).
Tonight’s draw can be watched live on BBC2 at 7pm and will be shown in the Sandy Pate Sports Bar, located at the rear of the Ian Greaves Stand.
The draw will take place at The Beveree, home of National League South side Hampton & Richmond Borough, ahead of their first round tie against Oldham Athletic and will be conducted by former Middlesbrough and Fulham goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer and Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray.
The second round is scheduled to take place over the weekend of Friday, 30th November and each winning club will receive £54,000.
DRAW NUMBERS
1 AFC WIMBLEDON
2 MAIDSTONE UNITED
3 EBBSFLEET UNITED OR CHELTENHAM TOWN
4 HAMPTON & RICHMOND BOROUGH OR OLDHAM ATHLETIC
5 SWINDON TOWN
6 MANSFIELD TOWN OR CHARLTON ATHLETIC
7 WOKING
8 SCUNTHORPE UNITED
9 PORT VALE OR SUNDERLAND
10 ALDERSHOT TOWN OR BRADFORD CITY
11 GRIMSBY TOWN
12 CHORLEY OR DONCASTER ROVERS
13 ALFRETON TOWN OR FLEETWOOD TOWN
14 PETERBOROUGH UNITED
15 SOUTHPORT
16 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
17 CHESTERFIELD OR BILLERICAY TOWN
18 LINCOLN CITY
19 BARNET OR BRISTOL ROVERS
20 STOCKPORT COUNTY
21 BURY
22 GILLINGHAM OR HARTLEPOOL UNITED
23 OXFORD UNITED OR FOREST GREEN ROVERS
24 TRANMERE ROVERS OR OXFORD CITY
25 ACCRINGTON STANLEY
26 BARNSLEY
27 SHREWSBURY TOWN OR SALFORD CITY
28 NEWPORT COUNTY
29 WALSALL
30 ROCHDALE
31 HITCHIN TOWN OR SOLIHULL MOORS
32 SUTTON UNITED OR SLOUGH TOWN
33 GUISELEY OR CAMBRIDGE UNITED
34 BLACKPOOL
35 LUTON TOWN
36 MORECAMBE OR FC HALIFAX TOWN
37 CARLISLE UNITED
38 SOUTHEND UNITED OR CRAWLEY TOWN
39 PORTSMOUTH
40 WESTON SUPER MARE OR WREXHAM