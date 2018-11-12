Mansfield Town are ball six in tonight’s FA Cup draw

Mansfield Town will be ball number six in tonight’s FA Cup second round draw.

The Stags were held to a 1-1 first round home draw by League One side Charlton Athletic yesterday and now face a replay down at the Valley on Tuesday, 20th November (7.45pm).

Tonight’s draw can be watched live on BBC2 at 7pm and will be shown in the Sandy Pate Sports Bar, located at the rear of the Ian Greaves Stand.

The draw will take place at The Beveree, home of National League South side Hampton & Richmond Borough, ahead of their first round tie against Oldham Athletic and will be conducted by former Middlesbrough and Fulham goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer and Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray.

The second round is scheduled to take place over the weekend of Friday, 30th November and each winning club will receive £54,000.

DRAW NUMBERS

1 AFC WIMBLEDON

2 MAIDSTONE UNITED

3 EBBSFLEET UNITED OR CHELTENHAM TOWN

4 HAMPTON & RICHMOND BOROUGH OR OLDHAM ATHLETIC

5 SWINDON TOWN

6 MANSFIELD TOWN OR CHARLTON ATHLETIC

7 WOKING

8 SCUNTHORPE UNITED

9 PORT VALE OR SUNDERLAND

10 ALDERSHOT TOWN OR BRADFORD CITY

11 GRIMSBY TOWN

12 CHORLEY OR DONCASTER ROVERS

13 ALFRETON TOWN OR FLEETWOOD TOWN

14 PETERBOROUGH UNITED

15 SOUTHPORT

16 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

17 CHESTERFIELD OR BILLERICAY TOWN

18 LINCOLN CITY

19 BARNET OR BRISTOL ROVERS

20 STOCKPORT COUNTY

21 BURY

22 GILLINGHAM OR HARTLEPOOL UNITED

23 OXFORD UNITED OR FOREST GREEN ROVERS

24 TRANMERE ROVERS OR OXFORD CITY

25 ACCRINGTON STANLEY

26 BARNSLEY

27 SHREWSBURY TOWN OR SALFORD CITY

28 NEWPORT COUNTY

29 WALSALL

30 ROCHDALE

31 HITCHIN TOWN OR SOLIHULL MOORS

32 SUTTON UNITED OR SLOUGH TOWN

33 GUISELEY OR CAMBRIDGE UNITED

34 BLACKPOOL

35 LUTON TOWN

36 MORECAMBE OR FC HALIFAX TOWN

37 CARLISLE UNITED

38 SOUTHEND UNITED OR CRAWLEY TOWN

39 PORTSMOUTH

40 WESTON SUPER MARE OR WREXHAM