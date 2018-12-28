Mansfield Town appoint Greg Abbott as new head of football operations

Mansfield Town Football Club have appointed vastly experienced former Football League manager Greg Abbott as the club’s new head of football operations.

Stags say he will help advance the efficiency of all football matters and allow manager David Flitcroft to focus solely on developing the first team on a day-to-day basis.

Aboot will work closely with the manager as well as chairman John Radford and chief executive Carolyn Radford in expanding the dynamics and structure of the club.

Stags’ boss David Flitcroft told the club’s official website: “This is a forward-thinking appointment.

“It is on the grass where my office is. I love working with and developing players. This new role will allow Futch (assistant manager Ben Futcher) and myself to focus solely on improving individual and team performances.

“As we approach the opening of the January transfer window, I have been inundated with phone calls from agents as well as sporting and technical directors.

“Greg will be dealing with this type of communication at a football level, whilst the final say on recruitment will remain with me, which is important.

“It will be an easier process now Greg is involved as we continue to build and strengthen the future of Mansfield Town.

“Now we are working daily from the training ground, it was important that we get the right people in situ as the club’s football infrastructure strengthens.

“As part of his responsibilities, Greg will actively be looking for a new talent pool of players as we continue to be pro-active in our recruitment.

“Greg has first-class communication and personal skills. He has experience of being a manager, coach and head of recruitment and was a key figure in the backroom team with Stuart McCall in their success with Bradford in League One and has great experience in the division above.

“Futch (assistant manager, Ben Futcher) and I are still relatively young, with similar traits. Greg has a calm, wise head and will support and enhance our football vision.”

Beginning his coaching career at Leeds United, Greg then enjoyed spells, amongst others, as assistant manager at Carlisle United, before being appointed as first team boss in 2008, where he steered the Cumbrians to Football League Trophy glory in 2011.

In 2013, Greg was assistant manager to Shaun Derry at Notts County as the duo defied all the odds by masterminding The Magpies’ survival in League One in 2014.