Mansfield Town announce season ticket prices

Mansfield Town fans will pay £350 for an adult season ticket in the Ian Greaves and Quarry Lane Stand.

Senior season tickets will £280, with young adults (18-21 years-old) priced at £180.

A junior season ticket (seven to 17 years-old will cost £90 for the season.

The club has also announced a new Quarry Lane memberships scheme for the season, which costs £20 and entitles card holders to buy one matchday ticket in the Quarry Lane End for half the price of a standard matchday ticket.

Stags’ fans will be able to buy or renew their season tickets from Monday 14 May.

To the first 500 adult season tickets purchased, chairman John Radford is offering a pair of Grandstand Racecourse Tickets at Doncaster Races on Friday th6 July 2018.

Call 01623 482 482 or visit the club ticket office for further information or to purchase your ticket.