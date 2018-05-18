Mansfield Town announce friendly with Sheffield United

Mansfield Town will take on Sheffield United in a pre-season friendly at One Call Stadium on Saturday 21 July (3pm).

Chris Wilder’s men finished 10th in the division last season having mounted a play-off push throughout the season.

Ticket prices will be confirmed in due course.

Meanwhile, the Stags’ U21s can announce the following friendlies:

Doncaster Rovers (A), Tuesday 10 July, TBC

Matlock Town (A), Tuesday 17 July, 7.30pm

Loughborough Dynamo (A), Tuesday 24 July, TBC

Retford United (A), Friday 27 July, TBC

Carlton Town (A), Friday 03 August, TBC

Stamford (A), Tuesday 07 August, TBC

